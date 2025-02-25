Four close friends have been friends since high school. Today they are 35 years old and each of them has found her destiny. Asel is a housewife and mother of three children. Damira is a career woman, working on a national TV channel as a TV presenter. Aruzhan is a police sergeant, lonely because men don't consider her a woman, a "man-woman", as her colleagues refer to her. Alya, a banker, a subtle nature, a creative person, feels out of place at work. Girls meet every month at a favorite cafe, sharing the news every day chatting, and despite their worries, keep a strong bond and friendship. And all would be well, but, strangely enough, at one point each of the women begins to have a crisis in their personal lives. And their next meeting resulted in a great adventure: the girls ended up in Turkey. Waking up in the morning abroad, with a foggy head, no one could immediately remember how they ended up there.