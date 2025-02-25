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Poster of Reach Out to Men
Kinoafisha Films Reach Out to Men

Reach Out to Men

, 2021
Достучаться до мужчин
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Reach Out to Men

Synopsis

Four close friends have been friends since high school. Today they are 35 years old and each of them has found her destiny. Asel is a housewife and mother of three children. Damira is a career woman, working on a national TV channel as a TV presenter. Aruzhan is a police sergeant, lonely because men don't consider her a woman, a "man-woman", as her colleagues refer to her. Alya, a banker, a subtle nature, a creative person, feels out of place at work. Girls meet every month at a favorite cafe, sharing the news every day chatting, and despite their worries, keep a strong bond and friendship. And all would be well, but, strangely enough, at one point each of the women begins to have a crisis in their personal lives. And their next meeting resulted in a great adventure: the girls ended up in Turkey. Waking up in the morning abroad, with a foggy head, no one could immediately remember how they ended up there.

Cast

Asel Sadvakasova
Mira Dobrynina
Sabina Saken
Dilnaz Akhmadieva
Perizat Alpys
Director Samal Smagulova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2021
Also known as
Dostuchat'sya do muzhchin, Reach Out to Men

Film rating

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Updated 25 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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