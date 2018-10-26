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Poster of The Adventures of Halvdan Viking
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Halvdan Viking
5.1

The Adventures of Halvdan Viking

, 2018
Halvdan Viking
Sweden, Germany / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of The Adventures of Halvdan Viking
5.1

Synopsis

Halvdan is not a proper Viking. He's having a limp and is regarded by the other kids as a strange loner with no friends, except for the village blacksmith Björn who's taken care of him since Halvdan's father left on a plundering trip. Across the mighty river there's an enemy village that has been in a feud with Halvdan's tribe for as long as anyone can remember. One day during Halvdan's lonely excursions to the river he encounters Meia, the daughter of the enemy village ruler. A heart-warming and funny family adventure about bridging differences and forbidden friendship unfolds

Cast

Peter Haber
Peter Haber
Björn
Claes Månsson
Espen
Vilgot Hedtjärn
Halvdan
Ellinea Siambalis
Meia
Nina Zanjani
Torkel Petersson
Ragnar
Ellen Mattsson
Frida
Jimmy Lindström
Grimulf
Molly Faulseit
Miniviking Hilda
Magnus Liman
Gorm
Gustaf Åkerblom
Yngve
Director Gustaf Åkerblom
Writer Gustaf Åkerblom
Composer Gaute Storaas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 9 October 2020
World premiere 26 October 2018
Release date
4 August 2019 Germany 6
26 October 2018 Sweden 7
Budget 36,900,000 SEK
Production Anagram
Also known as
Halvdan Viking, Alvdan l'apprenti viking, Alvdan, apprenti viking, Halvdan - Der Wikinger, Halvdan - prawie wiking, Halvdan il giovane vichingo, Halvdan Viikinki, Hoe word ik een Viking, O Jovem Viking, Vikings Halvdans, Малкият викинг, Hoe Word Ik een Viking?

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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