Halvdan is not a proper Viking. He's having a limp and is regarded by the other kids as a strange loner with no friends, except for the village blacksmith Björn who's taken care of him since Halvdan's father left on a plundering trip. Across the mighty river there's an enemy village that has been in a feud with Halvdan's tribe for as long as anyone can remember. One day during Halvdan's lonely excursions to the river he encounters Meia, the daughter of the enemy village ruler. A heart-warming and funny family adventure about bridging differences and forbidden friendship unfolds
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Film rating
5.1
Rate10 votes
5.2IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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