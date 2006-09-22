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Poster of Laura Smiles
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Laura Smiles
5.6

Laura Smiles

, 2005
Laura Smiles
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Laura Smiles
5.6

Synopsis

"Laura Smiles" is an alarmingly effective portrait of a woman's mental breakdown. We are introduced to "Laura" at her happiest time, in a warm, loving relationship with her fiancé (a very appealing Kip Pardue) in the city, literally the love of her life. In flashbacks, we then see the sweet development of this relationship out of order as these moments become brightly lit and colored memories that desperately intrude on her later in life, as she becomes consumed with guilt and remorse over his fate. These feelings start to overwhelm her current life as a wife and mother. As something inconsequential in what she calls her "suburban drudgery" triggers the past -- in the supermarket, cooking, cleaning, at a school play-- she acts out increasingly aberrantly to counteract the feelings they generate, especially when she can no longer distinguish past from present from dreams, recalling Blanche Du Bois.

Cast

Kip Pardue
Chris
Ted Hartley
Therapist
Mark Derwin
Mark
Petra Wright
Laura
Jonathan Silverman
Jonathan Silverman
Paul
Stephen Sowan
Billy
Scott Chernoff
Emperor
Cathie Filian
Waitress
Jack Fitz
Accident Witness
Director Jason Ruscio
Writer Jason Ruscio
Composer John M. Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 22 September 2006
Release date
22 September 2006 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,558
Production LS Productions, RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Laura Smiles, La sonrisa de Laura, Laura mosolyog, Sem Pudor, To hamogelo tis Lora

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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