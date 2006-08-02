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Poster of Caffeine
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Caffeine
5.4

Caffeine

, 2006
Caffeine
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Caffeine
5.4

Synopsis

A fanciful battle of the sexes ensues when the relationships of the staff and patrons of a quirky London café are unexpectedly turned upside down by sudden revelations of terribly embarrassing secrets having to do with their sexual misadventures.

Cast

Marsha Thomason
Marsha Thomason
Rachel
Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari
Vanessa
Callum Blue
Charlie
Mark Pellegrino
Mark Pellegrino
Tom
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
Roz Witt
Lucy
Andrew-Lee Potts
Mike
Mike Vogel
Mike Vogel
Danny
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer
Dylan
Sonya Walger
Sonya Walger
Gloria
Orlando Seale
Mark
Director John Cosgrove
Writer Dean Craig
Composer David Kitay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 2 August 2006
Release date
16 March 2007 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Production Steaming Hot Coffee LLC
Also known as
Caffeine, Cafeína, A kávézó, Kafeini, Kofeina, Onde Tudo Acontece, Кав'ярня, Кофейня, Kofeynia, Komplikované osudy

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 February 2023

Quotes

Annoying Lady Don't we get any cake? Who has coffee without cake?
Dylan I don't know... skinny people!
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