Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Caffeine
5.4
Caffeine
, 2006
Caffeine
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
5.4
Synopsis
A fanciful battle of the sexes ensues when the relationships of the staff and patrons of a quirky London café are unexpectedly turned upside down by sudden revelations of terribly embarrassing secrets having to do with their sexual misadventures.
Expand
Cast
Marsha Thomason
Rachel
Mena Suvari
Vanessa
Callum Blue
Charlie
Mark Pellegrino
Tom
Katherine Heigl
Roz Witt
Lucy
Andrew-Lee Potts
Mike
Mike Vogel
Danny
Breckin Meyer
Dylan
Sonya Walger
Gloria
Orlando Seale
Mark
Director
John Cosgrove
Writer
Dean Craig
Composer
David Kitay
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
2 August 2006
Release date
16 March 2007
USA
R
MPAA
R
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
Steaming Hot Coffee LLC
Also known as
Caffeine, Cafeína, A kávézó, Kafeini, Kofeina, Onde Tudo Acontece, Кав'ярня, Кофейня, Kofeynia, Komplikované osudy
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Annoying Lady
Don't we get any cake? Who has coffee without cake?
Dylan
I don't know... skinny people!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree