Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
8.3
Kinoafisha Films White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
8.3

White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

, 2007
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
USA / Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
8.3

Synopsis

Steven Okazaki presents a deeply moving look at the painful legacy of the first -- and hopefully last -- uses of nuclear weapons in war. Featuring interviews with fourteen atomic bomb survivors - many who have never spoken publicly before - and four Americans intimately involved in the bombings, White Light/Black Rain provides a detailed exploration of the bombings and their aftermath.

Cast

Harold Agnew
Self
Shuntaro Hida
Self
Kiyoko Imori
Self
Morris Jeppson
Self
Lawrence Johnston
Self
Pan Yeon Kim
Self
Etsuko Nagano
Self
Keiji Nakazawa
Self
Chiemi Oka
Self
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Self
Director Steven Okazaki
Writer Steven Okazaki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 21 September 2021
World premiere 6 August 2007
Release date
6 August 2007 USA
Production HBO Documentary Films, Farallon Films
Also known as
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Białe światło, czarny deszcz: Zagłada Hiroszimy i Nagasaki, Clarão/Chuva Negra: A Destruição de Hiroshima e Nagasaki, I mavri vrohi, Luz blanca, lluvia negra, Vitt ljus svart regn, Белый свет/Черный дождь: Разрушение Хиросимы и Нагасаки, ヒロシマ　ナガサキ

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more