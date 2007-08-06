KinoafishaFilmsWhite Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
8.3
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
, 2007
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
USA / Documentary, History / 18+
8.3
Synopsis
Steven Okazaki presents a deeply moving look at the painful legacy of the first -- and hopefully last -- uses of nuclear weapons in war. Featuring interviews with fourteen atomic bomb survivors - many who have never spoken publicly before - and four Americans intimately involved in the bombings, White Light/Black Rain provides a detailed exploration of the bombings and their aftermath.
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Białe światło, czarny deszcz: Zagłada Hiroszimy i Nagasaki, Clarão/Chuva Negra: A Destruição de Hiroshima e Nagasaki, I mavri vrohi, Luz blanca, lluvia negra, Vitt ljus svart regn, Белый свет/Черный дождь: Разрушение Хиросимы и Нагасаки, ヒロシマ ナガサキ
Film rating
8.3
Rate10 votes
8.2IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
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