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Saving Grace B. Jones
5.3
Saving Grace B. Jones
, 2009
Saving Grace B. Jones
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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5.3
Synopsis
In a 1950s-era Missouri town the life of a couple is thrown into chaos when the husband's sister is released from the local asylum and comes to live with the family.
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Cast
Michael Biehn
Landy Bretthorst
Tatum O'Neal
Grace Bretthorst
Penelope Ann Miller
Bea Bretthorst
Tricia Leigh Fisher
Ella Jean Jones
Joel Gretsch
Dan Jones
Scott Wilson
Reverend Potter
Piper Laurie
Marta Shrank
Audrey Wasilewski
Opal Lynn Carter
Jeff Nowinski
Phil Carter
Rylee Fansler
Carrie Staley
Director
Connie Stevens
Writer
Connie Stevens
,
Jeffry Elison
Composer
Peter Golub
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
28 March 2009
Release date
28 March 2009
USA
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,500,000
Production
Shane Productions
Also known as
Saving Grace B. Jones, Salvando a Grace B. Jones, Grace megmentése, Ocalić Grace B. Jones, Salvant la Grace B. Jones, Спасяването на Грейс Б. Джоунс
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Updated 6 February 2025
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