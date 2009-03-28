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Poster of Saving Grace B. Jones
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Saving Grace B. Jones
5.3

Saving Grace B. Jones

, 2009
Saving Grace B. Jones
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Saving Grace B. Jones
5.3

Synopsis

In a 1950s-era Missouri town the life of a couple is thrown into chaos when the husband's sister is released from the local asylum and comes to live with the family.

Cast

Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Landy Bretthorst
Tatum O'Neal
Grace Bretthorst
Penelope Ann Miller
Penelope Ann Miller
Bea Bretthorst
Tricia Leigh Fisher
Ella Jean Jones
Joel Gretsch
Dan Jones
Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson
Reverend Potter
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Marta Shrank
Audrey Wasilewski
Opal Lynn Carter
Jeff Nowinski
Phil Carter
Rylee Fansler
Carrie Staley
Director Connie Stevens
Writer Connie Stevens, Jeffry Elison
Composer Peter Golub
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 28 March 2009
Release date
28 March 2009 USA
MPAA R
Budget $3,500,000
Production Shane Productions
Also known as
Saving Grace B. Jones, Salvando a Grace B. Jones, Grace megmentése, Ocalić Grace B. Jones, Salvant la Grace B. Jones, Спасяването на Грейс Б. Джоунс

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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