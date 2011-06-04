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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
The Chicago 8
5.8
The Chicago 8
, 2011
The Chicago 8
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
5.8
Synopsis
Based on actual court transcripts of 8 anti-war protesters on trial for conspiring to cause riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
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Cast
Gary Cole
Bill Kunstler
Steven Culp
Thomas Foran
Philip Baker Hall
Judge Julius Hoffman
Orlando Jones
Bobby Seale
David Julian Hirsh
Tom Hayden
Peter MacKenzie
David Dellinger
Danny Masterson
Jerry Rubin
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Abbie Hoffman
Aaron Abrams
Lee Weiner
Mayim Bialik
Nancy Kurshan
Director
Pinchas Perry
Writer
Pinchas Perry
Composer
Peter Bateman
,
Shay Raviv
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2011
Online premiere
31 October 2024
World premiere
4 June 2011
Release date
4 June 2011
USA
NR
Also known as
The Chicago 8
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Jerry Rubin
[trying to interrupt a huge confusion in the court]
Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler.
[the fight in the courtroom stops]
Showtimes
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