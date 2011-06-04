[the fight in the courtroom stops]

[the fight in the courtroom stops]

[trying to interrupt a huge confusion in the court]

Jerry Rubin [trying to interrupt a huge confusion in the court] Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.