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Poster of The Chicago 8
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Chicago 8
5.8

The Chicago 8

, 2011
The Chicago 8
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Chicago 8
5.8

Synopsis

Based on actual court transcripts of 8 anti-war protesters on trial for conspiring to cause riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Cast

Gary Cole
Gary Cole
Bill Kunstler
Steven Culp
Thomas Foran
Philip Baker Hall
Philip Baker Hall
Judge Julius Hoffman
Orlando Jones
Orlando Jones
Bobby Seale
David Julian Hirsh
Tom Hayden
Peter MacKenzie
David Dellinger
Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson
Jerry Rubin
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Abbie Hoffman
Aaron Abrams
Aaron Abrams
Lee Weiner
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik
Nancy Kurshan
Director Pinchas Perry
Writer Pinchas Perry
Composer Peter Bateman, Shay Raviv
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 31 October 2024
World premiere 4 June 2011
Release date
4 June 2011 USA NR
Also known as
The Chicago 8

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023

Quotes

Jerry Rubin [trying to interrupt a huge confusion in the court] Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler.
[the fight in the courtroom stops]
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