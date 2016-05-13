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4.2
Kinoafisha
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Mission of Convergence
4.2
Mission of Convergence
, 2017
Convergence
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
About
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4.2
Synopsis
Detective Ben Walls finds himself in a modern day Dante world, passing back and forth between the present and the future. Surrounded by the residents seeking redemption, Ben is left with the task to find a way out.
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Cast
Clayne Crawford
Ben
Ethan Embry
Daniel
Mykelti Williamson
Captain Miller
Gary Grubbs
Security Guard
Chelsea Bruland
Nurse
Catalina Soto-Aguilar Kind
Casey
Casey Myers
Kris
Laura Cayouette
Ester
Sam Medina
Brute
Alyshia Ochse
Hannah
Director
Drew Hall
Writer
Drew Hall
Composer
Page Hamilton
,
Patrick Kirst
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
2 June 2017
World premiere
13 May 2016
Release date
5 February 2017
USA
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Frame 29 Films, Drama Free Zone
Also known as
Convergence, Mission of Convergence, The Sickroom, Конвергенция, ブラッディ・ホワイト 白の襲撃者たち, 陰陽圍事人
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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