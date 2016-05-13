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Poster of Mission of Convergence
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Mission of Convergence
4.2

Mission of Convergence

, 2017
Convergence
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Mission of Convergence
4.2

Synopsis

Detective Ben Walls finds himself in a modern day Dante world, passing back and forth between the present and the future. Surrounded by the residents seeking redemption, Ben is left with the task to find a way out.

Cast

Clayne Crawford
Clayne Crawford
Ben
Ethan Embry
Ethan Embry
Daniel
Mykelti Williamson
Mykelti Williamson
Captain Miller
Gary Grubbs
Security Guard
Chelsea Bruland
Nurse
Catalina Soto-Aguilar Kind
Casey
Casey Myers
Kris
Laura Cayouette
Ester
Sam Medina
Sam Medina
Brute
Alyshia Ochse
Alyshia Ochse
Hannah
Director Drew Hall
Writer Drew Hall
Composer Page Hamilton, Patrick Kirst
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 2 June 2017
World premiere 13 May 2016
Release date
5 February 2017 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Frame 29 Films, Drama Free Zone
Also known as
Convergence, Mission of Convergence, The Sickroom, Конвергенция, ブラッディ・ホワイト 白の襲撃者たち, 陰陽圍事人

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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