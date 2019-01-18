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Poster of Close
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Close
5.7

Close

, 2019
Close
USA, Great Britain / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Close
5.7

Synopsis

A counter-terrorism expert takes a job protecting a young heiress. After an attempted kidnapping puts both of their lives in danger, they must flee.

Cast

Noomi Rapace
Noomi Rapace
Sam Carlson
Olivia Jewson
Sarah
Abdellatif Chaouqi
Joe
Sophie Nelisse
Sophie Nelisse
Zoe Tanner
Indira Varma
Indira Varma
Rima Hassine
Eoin Macken
Eoin Macken
Conall Sinclair
Huw Parmenter
Adam
Cherise Silvestri
Camille Simard
Sargon Yelda
Anas
Robin Kermode
Edward
Director Vicky Jewson
Writer Vicky Jewson, Rupert Whitaker
Composer Marc Canham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 18 January 2019
World premiere 18 January 2019
Release date
22 February 2019 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $60,040
Production Jewson Film, K Films, Whitaker Media
Also known as
Close, Blizu, Close - Dem Feind zu nah, Escolta, Hagana Tzmouda, Ihukaitse, Kapalı, Kyla, La protectora, Nữ Vệ Sĩ, Ścigane, Sous haute surveillance, Személyi védelem, Tot mai aproape, Κοντά, Близко, Близо, Близько, クロース　孤独のボディーガード, 貼身風暴, 贴身女保镖, โคลส ล่าประชิดตัว, Bekerítve

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2025

Quotes

Zoe Tanner Who do you think you are? My mom?
Sam Carlson Of course not.
Zoe Tanner I could have you fired.
Sam Carlson Be my guest.
Zoe Tanner I don't care what you think about me.
Sam Carlson I don't think anything about you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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