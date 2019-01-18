Close, Blizu, Close - Dem Feind zu nah, Escolta, Hagana Tzmouda, Ihukaitse, Kapalı, Kyla, La protectora, Nữ Vệ Sĩ, Ścigane, Sous haute surveillance, Személyi védelem, Tot mai aproape, Κοντά, Близко, Близо, Близько, クロース 孤独のボディーガード, 貼身風暴, 贴身女保镖, โคลส ล่าประชิดตัว, Bekerítve
Film rating
5.7
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 18 February 2025
Stills
Quotes
Zoe TannerWho do you think you are? My mom?
Sam CarlsonOf course not.
Zoe TannerI could have you fired.
Sam CarlsonBe my guest.
Zoe TannerI don't care what you think about me.
Sam CarlsonI don't think anything about you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.