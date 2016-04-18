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Poster of Abortion: Stories Women Tell
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Abortion: Stories Women Tell
7.1

Abortion: Stories Women Tell

, 2016
Abortion: Stories Women Tell
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Abortion: Stories Women Tell
7.1

Synopsis

A thought-provoking look at the subject of abortion today, told through the stories of women struggling with unplanned pregnancies, abortion providers and clinic staff and activists on both sides of this contentious debate.
Director Tracy Droz Tragos
Composer Nathan Halpern
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 18 April 2016
Release date
12 August 2016 USA
Production HBO Documentary Films, Dinky Pictures
Also known as
Abortion: Stories Women Tell, Abortion - La voce delle donne

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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