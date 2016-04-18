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7.1
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Abortion: Stories Women Tell
7.1
Abortion: Stories Women Tell
, 2016
Abortion: Stories Women Tell
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
A thought-provoking look at the subject of abortion today, told through the stories of women struggling with unplanned pregnancies, abortion providers and clinic staff and activists on both sides of this contentious debate.
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Director
Tracy Droz Tragos
Composer
Nathan Halpern
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
18 April 2016
Release date
12 August 2016
USA
Production
HBO Documentary Films, Dinky Pictures
Also known as
Abortion: Stories Women Tell, Abortion - La voce delle donne
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
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