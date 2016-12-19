Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Risky Drinking
Poster of Risky Drinking
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Risky Drinking

Risky Drinking

Risky Drinking 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Are you a risky drinker? Nearly 70% of American adults drink alcohol and nearly 1/3 of them engage in problem drinking at some point in their lives. Produced with The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Risky Drinking is a no-holds-barred look at a national epidemic through the intimate stories of four people whose drinking dramatically affects their relationships.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 19 December 2016
Budget $500,000
Production HBO Documentary Films, National Institute of Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA)
Also known as
Risky Drinking, Bebedores al límite (Risky Drinking), Bebedores de Risco, Riskantne joomine, Ryzykowne picie, 酒癮人生
Director
Perri Peltz
Ellen Goosenberg Kent
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more