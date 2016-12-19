Are you a risky drinker? Nearly 70% of American adults drink alcohol and nearly 1/3 of them engage in problem drinking at some point in their lives. Produced with The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Risky Drinking is a no-holds-barred look at a national epidemic through the intimate stories of four people whose drinking dramatically affects their relationships.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 22 minutes
Production year2016
World premiere19 December 2016
Budget$500,000
ProductionHBO Documentary Films, National Institute of Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA)
Also known as
Risky Drinking, Bebedores al límite (Risky Drinking), Bebedores de Risco, Riskantne joomine, Ryzykowne picie, 酒癮人生