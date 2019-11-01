Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of In Vino
4.7
Kinoafisha Films In Vino
4.7

In Vino

, 2017
In Vino
USA / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Poster of In Vino
4.7

Synopsis

Its a special night for the Buoitton Family. Charles and Linda, extremely wealthy couple, invite their closest friends and family members to dinner. Before dinner is served Charles raises the glass for a toast to his family and falls face forward on his plate DEAD. Linda confesses that she had poisoned him and she had poisoned everyone in the room to get the money. The guests have one choice: Kill one person among them and take the blame for both murders to get the antidote or - DIE in one hour. What follows is an hysterical exchange between the over stressed members of the group who, in an attempt to establish who should die and who should be the killer, reveal all the skeletons in the closet they have been hiding from each-other for years.

Cast

Sean Young
Sean Young
Linda
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Charles
Adam Korson
Adam Korson
Josh
Candice Azzara
Aunt Clara
Marina Benedict
Magdalen
Jennifer Candy-Sullivan
Melissa
Jeff Doucette
Maurice
Chris Ashworth
Luke
Brendan Bradley
Jean
Brooks Almy
Ms. Pruitt
Natalie Britton
Frankie
Jill-Michele Meleán
Kristen
Director Leonardo Foti
Writer Leonardo Foti
Composer Dennis Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 1 November 2019
Release date
1 November 2019 USA R
MPAA R
Production FJ Productions, Four Horsemen Films, Seven Waves Entertainment
Also known as
In Vino, A Fortuna, В вине

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more