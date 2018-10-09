Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Space Explorers
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Space Explorers
5.2

Space Explorers

, 2018
Space Explorers
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of Space Explorers
5.2

Synopsis

When space explorers Nick and Sammy are sent on a mission they race against time to save Earth's creatures and learn valuable lessons along the way.

Cast

Kj Schrock
Bobbi Maxwell
Tina Marie Shuster
Sarah Taylor
Director Evan Tramel
Writer Vivian Lin, Holly May Opee
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 9 October 2018
World premiere 9 October 2018
Production WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Space Explorers

Cartoon rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 21 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more