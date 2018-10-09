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5.2
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Space Explorers
5.2
Space Explorers
, 2018
Space Explorers
USA / Animation / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Synopsis
When space explorers Nick and Sammy are sent on a mission they race against time to save Earth's creatures and learn valuable lessons along the way.
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Cast
Kj Schrock
Bobbi Maxwell
Tina Marie Shuster
Sarah Taylor
Director
Evan Tramel
Writer
Vivian Lin
,
Holly May Opee
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
9 October 2018
World premiere
9 October 2018
Production
WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Space Explorers
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Cartoon rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 21 May 2025
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