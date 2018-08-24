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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Genius
5.1
Genius
, 2018
Genius
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
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5.1
Synopsis
An orphan, with a brilliant mind, joins RAW and is burdened by the killing of his entire team. Until he doesn't avenge their death, he can't live in peace with his love. So, he hatches a genius plan.
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Cast
Mithun Chakraborty
Jai Shankar Prasad
Utkarsh Sharma
Genius)
Ishita Chauhan
Nandini Chouhan
Ayesha Jhulka
Nandini's Mother
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
MRS (Mr Samar Khan)
Vikrant Antil
Akshay Bhagat
Computer Expert
Malti Chahar
RAW agent
Kirtee Choudhary
Neha
Arjun Dwivedi
Sameer
Director
Anil Sharma
Writer
Anil Sharma
,
Sunil Sirvaiya
,
Amjad Ali
Composer
Himesh Reshammiya
,
Monty Sharma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
24 August 2018
Release date
24 August 2018
India
UA
Production
Anil Sharma Productions, Soham Rockstar Entertainment
Also known as
Genius, Geniul, Sát thủ thần đồng, Гений, Genius: Dil Ki Ladaai Dimag Se
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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