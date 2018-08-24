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Poster of Genius
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Genius
5.1

Genius

, 2018
Genius
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Genius
5.1

Synopsis

An orphan, with a brilliant mind, joins RAW and is burdened by the killing of his entire team. Until he doesn't avenge their death, he can't live in peace with his love. So, he hatches a genius plan.

Cast

Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Jai Shankar Prasad
Utkarsh Sharma
Genius)
Ishita Chauhan
Nandini Chouhan
Ayesha Jhulka
Nandini's Mother
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
MRS (Mr Samar Khan)
Vikrant Antil
Akshay Bhagat
Computer Expert
Malti Chahar
RAW agent
Kirtee Choudhary
Neha
Arjun Dwivedi
Sameer
Director Anil Sharma
Writer Anil Sharma, Sunil Sirvaiya, Amjad Ali
Composer Himesh Reshammiya, Monty Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 24 August 2018
Release date
24 August 2018 India UA
Production Anil Sharma Productions, Soham Rockstar Entertainment
Also known as
Genius, Geniul, Sát thủ thần đồng, Гений, Genius: Dil Ki Ladaai Dimag Se

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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