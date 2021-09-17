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Poster of All the World Is Sleeping
6.3
Kinoafisha Films All the World Is Sleeping
6.3

All the World Is Sleeping

, 2021
All the World Is Sleeping
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of All the World Is Sleeping
6.3

Synopsis

Fighting for her own life and the ones she loves, a Chicana in New Mexico sinks deeper into her addiction while struggling to surface for her daughter.

Cast

Melissa Barrera
Melissa Barrera
Chama
Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz
Toaster
Kristen Gutoskie
Nell
Luis Bordonada
Santi
Lisandra Tena
Beatriz
Valentina Herrera
Young Chama
Alma Sisneros
Alma Sisneros
Gata
Cory Scott Allen
Al Taylor
Dave Edwards
Doctor Bundy
Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia
Nick
Director Ryan Lacen
Writer Ryan Lacen
Composer Emily Greene
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 17 March 2023
World premiere 17 September 2021
Release date
17 March 2023 USA
Production Normal
Also known as
All the World Is Sleeping

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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