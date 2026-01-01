Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Articles
Melissa Barrera
Melissa Barrera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melissa Barrera
Melissa Barrera
Melissa Barrera
Date of Birth
4 July 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Scream 6
(2023)
7.1
In the Heights
(2021)
7.1
Abigail
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
11
Films
9
TV Shows
2
Actress
11
Producer
2
The Copenhagen Test
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.1
Abigail
Abigail
Horror, Thriller
2024, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Your Monster
Your Monster
Comedy, Horror, Romantic
2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Scream 6
Scream 6
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Keep Breathing
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2022, USA
6.6
Scream
Scream
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Bed Rest
Bed Rest
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Carmen
Carmen
Drama, Musical
2022, Australia / France
Watch trailer
7.1
In the Heights
In the Heights
Drama, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
All the World Is Sleeping
All the World Is Sleeping
Drama
2021, USA
God's Country
God's Country
Horror
, Mexico
News about Melissa Barrera’s private life
'Scream 7' Just Lost Its New Stars — But Guess Who’s Back
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree