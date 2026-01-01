Menu
Date of Birth
4 July 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Scream 6 (2023)
In the Heights (2021)
Abigail (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Copenhagen Test
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Abigail 7.1
Horror, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Your Monster 6.3
Comedy, Horror, Romantic 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Scream 6 7.2
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Keep Breathing 5.2
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2022, USA
Scream 6.6
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Bed Rest 5.5
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Carmen 6.1
Drama, Musical 2022, Australia / France
Watch trailer
In the Heights 7.1
Drama, Musical 2021, USA
Watch trailer
All the World Is Sleeping 6.3
Drama 2021, USA
Horror , Mexico
News about Melissa Barrera’s private life
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
'Scream 7' Just Lost Its New Stars — But Guess Who’s Back
