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Luis Bordonada Luis Bordonada
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Bordonada

Luis Bordonada

Luis Bordonada

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Bad Guardian 7.3
The Bad Guardian (2024)
Selena: The Series 6.8
Selena: The Series (2020)
Bless Me, Ultima 6.6
Bless Me, Ultima (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Bad Guardian 7.3
The Bad Guardian The Bad Guardian
Drama 2024, USA
All the World Is Sleeping 6.3
All the World Is Sleeping All the World Is Sleeping
Drama 2021, USA
The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre 4.2
The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre
Comedy, Horror 2021, USA
Selena: The Series 6.8
Selena: The Series
Drama, Family, Music 2020, Mexico/USA
Icebox 6
Icebox Icebox
Drama 2018, USA
A Crooked Somebody 6.2
A Crooked Somebody A Crooked Somebody
Crime, Drama, Detective 2017, USA
Transpecos 5.8
Transpecos Transpecos
Thriller 2016, USA
Bless Me, Ultima 6.6
Bless Me, Ultima Bless Me, Ultima
Drama 2013, USA
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