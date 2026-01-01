Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Bordonada
Luis Bordonada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Bordonada
Luis Bordonada
Luis Bordonada
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.3
The Bad Guardian
(2024)
6.8
Selena: The Series
(2020)
6.6
Bless Me, Ultima
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
2018
2017
2016
2013
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actress
8
7.3
The Bad Guardian
The Bad Guardian
Drama
2024, USA
6.3
All the World Is Sleeping
All the World Is Sleeping
Drama
2021, USA
4.2
The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre
The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre
Comedy, Horror
2021, USA
6.8
Selena: The Series
Drama, Family, Music
2020, Mexico/USA
6
Icebox
Icebox
Drama
2018, USA
6.2
A Crooked Somebody
A Crooked Somebody
Crime, Drama, Detective
2017, USA
5.8
Transpecos
Transpecos
Thriller
2016, USA
6.6
Bless Me, Ultima
Bless Me, Ultima
Drama
2013, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree