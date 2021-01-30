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8.0
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Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
8.0
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
, 2021
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
USA / Documentary, Family, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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8.0
Synopsis
Take a stroll down Sesame Street and witness the birth of the most influential children's show in television history. From the iconic furry characters to the classic songs you know by heart, learn how a gang of visionary creators changed the world.
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Cast
Frank Biondo
Self
Linda Bove
Self
Fran Brill
Self
Northern Calloway
Self
Christopher Cerf
Self
David D. Connell
Self
Joan Ganz Cooney
Self
Evelyn Davis
Self
Emilio Delgado
Self
Danny Epstein
Self
Director
Marilyn Agrelo
Writer
Michael Davis
Composer
T. Griffin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
14 August 2021
World premiere
30 January 2021
Release date
23 April 2021
USA
PG
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$1,230
Production
Macrocosm Entertainment, Citizen Skull Productions, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, Los amigos del barrio: cómo llegamos a Barrio Sésamo, Sokak Çetesi: Susam Sokağı'na Nasıl Geldik, Street Gang
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Sharon Lerner
It's still to this day is very difficult for me to wrap my mind around how big this thing is, how big it became.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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