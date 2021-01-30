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Poster of Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
8.0

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

, 2021
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
USA / Documentary, Family, History / 18+
Poster of Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
8.0

Synopsis

Take a stroll down Sesame Street and witness the birth of the most influential children's show in television history. From the iconic furry characters to the classic songs you know by heart, learn how a gang of visionary creators changed the world.

Cast

Frank Biondo
Self
Linda Bove
Self
Fran Brill
Self
Northern Calloway
Self
Christopher Cerf
Self
David D. Connell
Self
Joan Ganz Cooney
Self
Evelyn Davis
Self
Emilio Delgado
Self
Danny Epstein
Self
Director Marilyn Agrelo
Writer Michael Davis
Composer T. Griffin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 14 August 2021
World premiere 30 January 2021
Release date
23 April 2021 USA PG
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $1,230
Production Macrocosm Entertainment, Citizen Skull Productions, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, Los amigos del barrio: cómo llegamos a Barrio Sésamo, Sokak Çetesi: Susam Sokağı'na Nasıl Geldik, Street Gang

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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