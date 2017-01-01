Andy is a passionate artist whose family has been building Rose Parade floats for generations. When her Dad gets sick, Andy is forced to take the helm and supervise the construction and decoration of their client's float. And to make matters worse, she's saddled with the extra challenge of dealing with a demanding businessman Cliff, whose company commissioned the float.
ProductionMuse Entertainment Enterprises, Parade Productions
Also known as
A Rose for Christmas, Une rose pour Noël, Božična vrtnica, Cabalgata de amor, Roosid jõuludeks, Rose Parade New Year, Rosige Weihnachten, Rózsás karácsony, Ruža za Božić, Uma Rosa para o Natal, Una rosa para Navidad, Una rosa per Natale, Роза на Рождество, Троянда на Різдво, En rose til jul
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Stills
Quotes
Big Al LindryI'm as fit as a fiddle.
Doctor LewA fiddle that could use some tuning.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.