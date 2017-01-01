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Poster of Rose Parade New Year
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Rose Parade New Year
6.0

Rose Parade New Year

, 2017
A Rose for Christmas
Canada / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Rose Parade New Year
6.0

Synopsis

Andy is a passionate artist whose family has been building Rose Parade floats for generations. When her Dad gets sick, Andy is forced to take the helm and supervise the construction and decoration of their client's float. And to make matters worse, she's saddled with the extra challenge of dealing with a demanding businessman Cliff, whose company commissioned the float.

Cast

Rachel Boston
Andy
Marc Bendavid
Cliff
Venus Terzo
Emily
Willa Milner
Christine
Karen Holness
Ashley
Mark Steines
Self
Austin Anozie
Eric
Nels Lennarson
Lou
Graham Croft
Elliot
Diane Verhiel
Mary
Director Kevin Fair
Writer Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer
Composer Jeff Tymoschuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 28 December 2017
World premiere 1 January 2017
Production Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Parade Productions
Also known as
A Rose for Christmas, Une rose pour Noël, Božična vrtnica, Cabalgata de amor, Roosid jõuludeks, Rose Parade New Year, Rosige Weihnachten, Rózsás karácsony, Ruža za Božić, Uma Rosa para o Natal, Una rosa para Navidad, Una rosa per Natale, Роза на Рождество, Троянда на Різдво, En rose til jul

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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