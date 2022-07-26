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Poster of Endangered
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Endangered
5.8

Endangered

, 2020
Endangered
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Endangered
5.8

Synopsis

Alison, a down-on-her-luck young professional, spends her evenings trying to make ends meet as a rideshare driver. Wrapping her shift, she decides to take on one last passenger — only to find herself in unexpected danger when she discovers the mysterious stranger is not what he appears to be. Through a twisted turn of events, Alison must turn to her enigmatic passenger for help and is now stuck with him. In over her head, Alison must fight to get through the night covering her tracks, avoiding the police, and discovering who her inscrutable passenger truly is.

Cast

Lizzie Zerebko
Alison Meyers
Sam Lukowski
Low Boy
Edward Craig
Gordie
Ryan Forrestal
Detective Hartford
Michael Olavson
The Passenger
J.R. Ridge
Neil
Alea Figueroa
Bridget
Christopher Labato
Bowser
Stefen Laurantz
Captain Andrino
Kevin Morgan
Raymond
Director Drew Walkup
Writer Adam Armstrong, Marcus Devivo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 26 July 2022
World premiere 26 July 2022
Budget $250,000
Production REBL HQ
Also known as
Endangered, Fox Hunt Drive

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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