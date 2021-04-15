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Poster of Captive
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Captive
5.6

Captive

, 2020
Captive
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Captive
5.6

Synopsis

A teenage runaway who’s trapped by a delusional man, pretends to be his daughter in order to escape.

Cast

William Kircher
Evan
Tori Kostic
Lily
Jolene Andersen
Ivy
Meghan Gay
Jairus Carey
Neil
Meghan Hanako
Katherine
Chris Barry
Jeff
David Lee Hess
Stepfather
Director Savvas Christou
Writer Savvas Christou
Composer Dimitris Mann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 7 May 2021
World premiere 15 April 2021
Production Beach Ave. Productions, Cult Experiences, Katherine's Lullaby
Also known as
Katherine's Lullaby, Captive, A Canção de Ninar de Katherine, Uwięziona, Пленница, 爱的监禁, دربند, گرفتار, زندانی, محبوس

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2023

Quotes

Katherine Enough about me, I want to know who you are.
Lily I'm you, a year younger.
Katherine Excuse me?
Lily I live here now. I sleep in your bed, eat your food, wear your clothes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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