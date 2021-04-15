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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Captive
5.6
Captive
, 2020
Captive
USA / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
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5.6
Synopsis
A teenage runaway who’s trapped by a delusional man, pretends to be his daughter in order to escape.
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Cast
William Kircher
Evan
Tori Kostic
Lily
Jolene Andersen
Ivy
Meghan Gay
Jairus Carey
Neil
Meghan Hanako
Katherine
Chris Barry
Jeff
David Lee Hess
Stepfather
Director
Savvas Christou
Writer
Savvas Christou
Composer
Dimitris Mann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
7 May 2021
World premiere
15 April 2021
Production
Beach Ave. Productions, Cult Experiences, Katherine's Lullaby
Also known as
Katherine's Lullaby, Captive, A Canção de Ninar de Katherine, Uwięziona, Пленница, 爱的监禁, دربند, گرفتار, زندانی, محبوس
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Updated 30 January 2023
Stills
Quotes
Katherine
Enough about me, I want to know who you are.
Lily
I'm you, a year younger.
Katherine
Excuse me?
Lily
I live here now. I sleep in your bed, eat your food, wear your clothes.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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