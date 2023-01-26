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4.1
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Ayyad in Riyadh
4.1
Ayyad in Riyadh
, 2022
Ayyad in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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4.1
Synopsis
A father who sent his daughter to study abroad was surprised by her return with strange thoughts. He tries to create a kind of balance between him and his daughter, until she meets a simple person who came to Riyadh.
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Cast
Mohammed Alissa
Azman
Ali Al-Doyan
Ayyad
Awad Abdullah
Bashir
Refal Khawaji
Reem
Rabi Taha
Rabie
Abeer Al Saeed
Um Ayyad
Eayashah
Samar
Mohamed Al Eissa
Azman
Director
Rakan
Writer
Rakan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Saudi Arabia
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
2 February 2023
World premiere
26 January 2023
Release date
2 February 2023
Saudi Arabia
26 January 2023
UAE
18TC
Also known as
Ayyad in Riyadh
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
12
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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