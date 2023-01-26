Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ayyad in Riyadh
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Ayyad in Riyadh
4.1

Ayyad in Riyadh

, 2022
Ayyad in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ayyad in Riyadh
4.1

Synopsis

A father who sent his daughter to study abroad was surprised by her return with strange thoughts. He tries to create a kind of balance between him and his daughter, until she meets a simple person who came to Riyadh.

Cast

Mohammed Alissa
Azman
Ali Al-Doyan
Ayyad
Awad Abdullah
Bashir
Refal Khawaji
Reem
Rabi Taha
Rabie
Abeer Al Saeed
Um Ayyad
Eayashah
Samar
Mohamed Al Eissa
Azman
Director Rakan
Writer Rakan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Saudi Arabia
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 February 2023
World premiere 26 January 2023
Release date
2 February 2023 Saudi Arabia
26 January 2023 UAE 18TC
Also known as
Ayyad in Riyadh

Film rating

4.1
Rate 12 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more