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Poster of A Tree of Life
6.6
Kinoafisha Films A Tree of Life
6.6

A Tree of Life

, 2022
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Tree of Life
6.6

Synopsis

On October 27th, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing eleven people as they prayed, in what would become the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. This documentary is a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims and family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community.

Cast

Anthony Fienberg
Self - Son of Joyce Fienberg
Michele Rosenthal
Self - Sister of David and Cecil Rosenthal
Diane Rosenthal
Self - Sister of David and Cecil Rosenthal
Carol Black
Self - Survivor
Joe Charny
Self - Survivor
Audrey Glickman
Self - Survivor
Andrea Wedner
Self - Survivor, Daughter of Rose Mallinger
Stephen Weiss
Self - Survivor
Dan Leger
Self - Survivor
Jonathan Perlman
Self - Survivor
Director Trish Adlesic
Composer Amelia Allen, Laura Karpman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 October 2022
World premiere 26 October 2022
Production HBO Documentary Films, Incognegro Productions, Ruby River Productions
Also known as
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, A Tree of Life, Tree of Life: Tiroteo en la Sinagoga de Pittsburgh, A Tree of Life: Ataque à Sinagoga de Pittsburgh, Tree of Life: Ataque a la Sinagoga, Tree of Life: Ataque à Sinagoga de Pittsburgh

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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