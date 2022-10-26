On October 27th, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing eleven people as they prayed, in what would become the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. This documentary is a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims and family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community.
ProductionHBO Documentary Films, Incognegro Productions, Ruby River Productions
Also known as
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, A Tree of Life, Tree of Life: Tiroteo en la Sinagoga de Pittsburgh, A Tree of Life: Ataque à Sinagoga de Pittsburgh, Tree of Life: Ataque a la Sinagoga, Tree of Life: Ataque à Sinagoga de Pittsburgh
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.