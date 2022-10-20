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Poster of The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
4.7
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
4.7

The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home

, 2023
Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen
Germany / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
4.7
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home - Dubbed trailer
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Once upon a time, the Mucklas could be found everywhere. But in an increasingly tidy world, the cheerful goblins have a hard time, since they love disorder more than anything. Soon the last tribe will have to leave their home. For generations, the little creatures have made themselves at home unnoticed in Hansson's old, chaotic grocer's store. In the wonderful mess, they find everything they need to live, tinker and make mischief. But Hansson's successor, Karl the exterminator, turns the paradise into a tiled and sterile nightmare. So Svunja, Tjorben and Smartö set off on a dangerous search for the promised land. The great adventure begins.

Cast

Uwe Ochsenknecht
Uwe Ochsenknecht
Kammerjäger Karl
Christine Urspruch
Christine Urspruch
Molli
Stefan Kurt
Stefan Kurt
Pettersson
Marianne Sägebrecht
Marianne Sägebrecht
Beda
André Jung
Olaf Karlsson
Marco Lorenzini
Herr Hansson
Patrick Hastert
Emilio Brasi
Anouk Wagener
Astrid Borka
Eduard-Stefan Constantin
Johann Borka
Nina Schatton
Kleiner Mucka
Nina Schatton
Kleiner Mucka
Director Ali Samadi Ahadi, Markus Dietrich
Writer Thomas Springer, Sven Nordqvist
Composer André Dziezuk
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 October 2022
Release date
3 August 2023 Russia Global Film 6+
17 August 2023 Azerbaijan 6+
20 October 2023 Bulgaria
9 March 2023 Denmark 7
8 September 2023 Estonia
17 February 2023 Finland S
20 October 2022 Germany 0
25 August 2023 Hungary 6
10 August 2023 Kazakhstan 6+
10 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
22 September 2023 Lithuania N7
31 August 2023 Moldova 0
20 October 2023 Poland
25 August 2023 Romania
17 February 2023 Sweden 7
20 October 2022 Switzerland
20 October 2023 Tajikistan
18 January 2024 UAE TBC
10 August 2023 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $2,044,902
Production Tradewind Pictures, Amour Fou Luxembourg, Senator Film Produktion
Also known as
Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen, Die Mucklas und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen, Bıcırıklar: Yeni Yuvamız, Buklerne flytter ind hos Peddersen og Findus, Mucklorna: Hur de kom till Pettson och Findus, Mukklene og hvordan de kom til Gubben og Katten, Muklák, Muklat: Viirun ja Pesosen talon asukit, Mukliki, Mukliņi: Meklējot jaunas mājas, Muksikud, The Mucklas... And How They Came to Pettson and Findus, Домовята. Навстречу приключениям

Cartoon rating

4.7
Rate 13 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home - Dubbed trailer
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home Dubbed trailer
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