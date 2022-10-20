Once upon a time, the Mucklas could be found everywhere. But in an increasingly tidy world, the cheerful goblins have a hard time, since they love disorder more than anything. Soon the last tribe will have to leave their home. For generations, the little creatures have made themselves at home unnoticed in Hansson's old, chaotic grocer's store. In the wonderful mess, they find everything they need to live, tinker and make mischief. But Hansson's successor, Karl the exterminator, turns the paradise into a tiled and sterile nightmare. So Svunja, Tjorben and Smartö set off on a dangerous search for the promised land. The great adventure begins.
|3 August 2023
|Russia
|Global Film
|6+
|17 August 2023
|Azerbaijan
|6+
|20 October 2023
|Bulgaria
|9 March 2023
|Denmark
|7
|8 September 2023
|Estonia
|17 February 2023
|Finland
|S
|20 October 2022
|Germany
|0
|25 August 2023
|Hungary
|6
|10 August 2023
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|10 August 2023
|Kyrgyzstan
|22 September 2023
|Lithuania
|N7
|31 August 2023
|Moldova
|0
|20 October 2023
|Poland
|25 August 2023
|Romania
|17 February 2023
|Sweden
|7
|20 October 2022
|Switzerland
|20 October 2023
|Tajikistan
|18 January 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|10 August 2023
|Uzbekistan
|6+