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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Vasily Surikov
7.4
Vasily Surikov
, 1959
Vasiliy Surikov
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
Biopic of the Russian painter Vasiliy Surikov (1848 - 1916), who is best known for his depictions of historical scenes.
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Cast
Larisa Kadochnikova
Lilya
Leonid Gallis
Lilya's father
Gennadi Yudin
Lunyov
Yevgeni Lazarev
Surikov
Georgy Vitsin
Repin
Vladimir Belokurov
Kuznetsov
Ivan Kudryavtsev
Ivan Kramskoy
Anatoli Fedorinov
Vladimir Kashpur
Yevgeny Morgunov
Director
Anatoli Rybakov
Writer
Emil Braginskiy
,
Vasili Yakovlev
Composer
Vladimir Yurovskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1959
World premiere
10 November 1959
Release date
10 November 1959
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Vasiliy Surikov, Wasilij Surikow, Василий Суриков
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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