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Poster of Vasily Surikov
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Vasily Surikov
7.4

Vasily Surikov

, 1959
Vasiliy Surikov
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Vasily Surikov
7.4

Synopsis

Biopic of the Russian painter Vasiliy Surikov (1848 - 1916), who is best known for his depictions of historical scenes.

Cast

Larisa Kadochnikova
Lilya
Leonid Gallis
Lilya's father
Gennadi Yudin
Lunyov
Yevgeni Lazarev
Surikov
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Repin
Vladimir Belokurov
Kuznetsov
Ivan Kudryavtsev
Ivan Kramskoy
Anatoli Fedorinov
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Yevgeny Morgunov
Yevgeny Morgunov
Director Anatoli Rybakov
Writer Emil Braginskiy, Vasili Yakovlev
Composer Vladimir Yurovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 10 November 1959
Release date
10 November 1959 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vasiliy Surikov, Wasilij Surikow, Василий Суриков

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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