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7.7
Kinoafisha
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Run baby Run
7.7
Run baby Run
, 2023
Run baby Run
India / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Cast
Isha Talwar
Priyanka
Aishwarya Rajesh
Taara
Radhika Sarathkumar
Sathya's Mother
Vivek Prasanna
Const. Jai Ganesh
Smruthi Venkat
Sophia
Bagavathi Perumal
Father
RJ Balaji
Sathya
Tamizh
DSP Kabir Ahmed
Joe Malloori
Dr. Francis Raja
Raj Ayyappa
Kathir - Sophia's Love Interest
Director
Jiyen Krishnakumar
Writer
Jiyen Krishnakumar
Composer
Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 February 2023
Release date
3 February 2023
India
UA
3 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$12,128
Production
Prince Pictures
Also known as
Run Baby Run
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 17 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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