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Poster of Run baby Run
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Run baby Run
7.7

Run baby Run

, 2023
Run baby Run
India / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Run baby Run
7.7

Cast

Isha Talwar
Priyanka
Aishwarya Rajesh
Taara
Radhika Sarathkumar
Sathya's Mother
Vivek Prasanna
Const. Jai Ganesh
Smruthi Venkat
Sophia
Bagavathi Perumal
Bagavathi Perumal
Father
RJ Balaji
Sathya
Tamizh
DSP Kabir Ahmed
Joe Malloori
Dr. Francis Raja
Raj Ayyappa
Kathir - Sophia's Love Interest
Director Jiyen Krishnakumar
Writer Jiyen Krishnakumar
Composer Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 February 2023
Release date
3 February 2023 India UA
3 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $12,128
Production Prince Pictures
Also known as
Run Baby Run

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 17 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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