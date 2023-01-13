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Illegal Hayatlar
7.3
Illegal Hayatlar
, 2023
Illegal Hayatlar
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.3
Synopsis
Mahsun, the owner of an illegal casino, is struggling to cope with police raids. He decides to continue his business under the guise of a fake political party. This idea leads him and his friends on an adventure they never expected.
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Cast
Mahsun Karaca
Mahsun Baskan
Müjde Uzman
Seyma
Mehmet Kahraman
Mehmet
Sahin Sarsu
Sahin
Okan Has
Nuri
Ugur Serhan
Veysel Dayi
Ali Ihsan Varol
Gazeteci
Cenk Çelik
Muro
Bülent Çolak
Koray
Selim Agaçdali
Selim
Director
Cenk Çelik
Writer
Mahsun Karaca
,
Cenk Çelik
Composer
Abdurrahman Simsek
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
15 June 2023
World premiere
13 January 2023
Release date
19 January 2023
Azerbaijan
16+
13 January 2023
Turkey
16+
Worldwide Gross
$1,945,286
Production
Netd Music, Retropro, Wovie
Also known as
Illegal Hayatlar, Illegal Lives
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 16 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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