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Poster of Illegal Hayatlar
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Illegal Hayatlar
7.3

Illegal Hayatlar

, 2023
Illegal Hayatlar
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Illegal Hayatlar
7.3

Synopsis

Mahsun, the owner of an illegal casino, is struggling to cope with police raids. He decides to continue his business under the guise of a fake political party. This idea leads him and his friends on an adventure they never expected.

Cast

Mahsun Karaca
Mahsun Baskan
Müjde Uzman
Müjde Uzman
Seyma
Mehmet Kahraman
Mehmet
Sahin Sarsu
Sahin
Okan Has
Nuri
Ugur Serhan
Veysel Dayi
Ali Ihsan Varol
Gazeteci
Cenk Çelik
Muro
Bülent Çolak
Koray
Selim Agaçdali
Selim
Director Cenk Çelik
Writer Mahsun Karaca, Cenk Çelik
Composer Abdurrahman Simsek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 June 2023
World premiere 13 January 2023
Release date
19 January 2023 Azerbaijan 16+
13 January 2023 Turkey 16+
Worldwide Gross $1,945,286
Production Netd Music, Retropro, Wovie
Also known as
Illegal Hayatlar, Illegal Lives

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 16 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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