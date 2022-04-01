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Poster of Pinky
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Pinky
5.2

Pinky

, 2020
Pinky
Great Britain / Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Pinky
5.2

Synopsis

When Pinky discovers that he has the power to read the energy of others, he starts to see people for who they truly are. Which makes life, and losing his virginity, a lot more interesting.

Cast

Luke Anthony
Pinky
Heather Nicol
Sarah
Anthony Head
Anthony Head
Alex White
James Bryant
Morris
Abdoulie Mboob
Pedro
Lucy Aarden
Ellen
Bethany Billy
Lilith
Bethany Billy
Lilith
Amy Alexander
Charlene
Troy Hewitt
Vince
Victoria Grace
Maggie
Director Zah Ahmad
Writer Zah Ahmad
Composer Roma Yagnik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 April 2022
World premiere 1 April 2022
Production ESA Pictures
Also known as
Pinky, Пінкі

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 10 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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