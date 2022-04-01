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5.2
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Pinky
5.2
Pinky
, 2020
Pinky
Great Britain / Fantasy / 18+
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5.2
Synopsis
When Pinky discovers that he has the power to read the energy of others, he starts to see people for who they truly are. Which makes life, and losing his virginity, a lot more interesting.
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Cast
Luke Anthony
Pinky
Heather Nicol
Sarah
Anthony Head
Alex White
James Bryant
Morris
Abdoulie Mboob
Pedro
Lucy Aarden
Ellen
Bethany Billy
Lilith
Bethany Billy
Lilith
Amy Alexander
Charlene
Troy Hewitt
Vince
Victoria Grace
Maggie
Director
Zah Ahmad
Writer
Zah Ahmad
Composer
Roma Yagnik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
1 April 2022
World premiere
1 April 2022
Production
ESA Pictures
Also known as
Pinky, Пінкі
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Updated 10 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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