ProductionRedbird Entertainment,, Marginal Mediaworks, Revelations Entertainment
Also known as
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, El asesinato de Kenneth Chamberlain, L'Assassinat de Kenneth Chamberlain, O Assassinato de Kenneth Chamberlain, Śmierć Kennetha Chamberlaina, Вбивство Кеннета Чемберлена, Убийство Кеннета Чемберлена, キリング・オブ・ケネス・チェンバレン
Film rating
7.0
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 27 December 2022
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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