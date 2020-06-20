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Poster of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
7.0

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

, 2019
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
7.0

Cast

Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison
Kenneth Chamberlain Sr.
Ben Marten
Officer Jackson
Enrico Natale
Officer Rossi
Thomas Edson McElroy
Sergeant Flannigan
LaRoyce Hawkins
LaRoyce Hawkins
Kenneth Chamberlain Jr.
Steve O'Connell
Sergeant Parks
Angela Peel
Tonyia Greenhill
Christopher R Ellis
Officer Talbot
Anika Noni Rose
Anika Noni Rose
Candace Wade
Antonio Polk
Officer Evans
Director David Midell
Writer David Midell
Composer Garrett Beelow, King Luck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 9 May 2022
World premiere 20 June 2020
Release date
6 October 2022 South Korea 12
Production Redbird Entertainment,, Marginal Mediaworks, Revelations Entertainment
Also known as
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, El asesinato de Kenneth Chamberlain, L'Assassinat de Kenneth Chamberlain, O Assassinato de Kenneth Chamberlain, Śmierć Kennetha Chamberlaina, Вбивство Кеннета Чемберлена, Убийство Кеннета Чемберлена, キリング・オブ・ケネス・チェンバレン

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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