The dairy farm Emily has been running since her father passed away has fallen on hard times. When Emily’s sister, Dorothy, and her handsome business partner, Charlie, show up with a proposition to sell the farm, Emily comes up with an ingenious plan to buy out her sister's shares. She holds an online holiday ice cream flavor contest that goes viral with the help of a key ingredient, Charlie's amazing apple pie. Still, as the Christmas Eve deadline for the buyout approaches, Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save the family farm and her father's legacy.
ProductionMoody Independent, H9 Films, Off Camera Entertainment
Also known as
Christmas à la Mode, Christmas a la Mode, A karácsony ízei, Láska s chutí zmrzliny, Najlepšia príchuť Vianoc, Najslađe čudo, Natal a la mode, Navidad a la mode, Réveillon à la vanille, Το πιο γλυκό θαύμα, Рождественское мороженое
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.