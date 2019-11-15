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Poster of Christmas à la Mode
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Christmas à la Mode
6.4

Christmas à la Mode

, 2019
Christmas a la Mode
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Christmas à la Mode
6.4

Synopsis

The dairy farm Emily has been running since her father passed away has fallen on hard times. When Emily’s sister, Dorothy, and her handsome business partner, Charlie, show up with a proposition to sell the farm, Emily comes up with an ingenious plan to buy out her sister's shares. She holds an online holiday ice cream flavor contest that goes viral with the help of a key ingredient, Charlie's amazing apple pie. Still, as the Christmas Eve deadline for the buyout approaches, Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save the family farm and her father's legacy.

Cast

Katie LeClerc
Ryan Cooper
Jennifer Ellis
Kathy Harum
Tom Kemp
Tom Kemp
Caroline Keeler
Director John Stimpson
Writer John Stimpson, Geoffrey Taylor
Composer Ed Grenga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 15 November 2019
Production Moody Independent, H9 Films, Off Camera Entertainment
Also known as
Christmas à la Mode, Christmas a la Mode, A karácsony ízei, Láska s chutí zmrzliny, Najlepšia príchuť Vianoc, Najslađe čudo, Natal a la mode, Navidad a la mode, Réveillon à la vanille, Το πιο γλυκό θαύμα, Рождественское мороженое

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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