Jules has just inherited a quaint magical Christmas-themed village and Christmas tree farm bequeathed her by her grandmother. She plans to sell it and use the profits to buy her dream home in New York City. But the longer Jules stays on the farm and the more she learns how important Christmas Land has been to so many families, the more Jules starts to question her motives to sell.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2015
Online premiere20 December 2015
World premiere20 December 2015
ProductionHallmark Channel, Hybrid, Mayor Entertainment
Also known as
Christmas Land, Božična drevesnica, Božićna zemlja, Božićni svet, Hilfe, ich habe Weihnachten geerbt!, Il paese di Natale, Karácsony földjén, La tierra de la Navidad, Le Pays de Noël, Na Terra do Natal, Vianočná krajina