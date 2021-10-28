Menu
Synopsis

Uncle Naji seeks assistance from his Grandfather who lives in Yemen, to support him in getting rid of the daemons in his restaurant, meanwhile, his Grandfather brought with him an artifact willing to sell them in the UAE to help Naji, but he got in trouble with a gang who was looking for Naji's friend Ahmed.
Country UAE
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 28 October 2021
Budget 900,000 AED
Worldwide Gross $71,354
Production 3KS Media Production, Abu Dhabi Festival, Ahmed Zain Films
Also known as
Uncle Naji, Uncle Naji 2
Director
Ahmed Zain
Cast
Ali Alhojory
Ebrahim Almreasy
Ahmed Saif
Mohamed Alkendi
Omar Hasan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
