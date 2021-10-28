Uncle Naji seeks assistance from his Grandfather who lives in Yemen, to support him in getting rid of the daemons in his restaurant, meanwhile, his Grandfather brought with him an artifact willing to sell them in the UAE to help Naji, but he got in trouble with a gang who was looking for Naji's friend Ahmed.
CountryUAE
Runtime2 hours 5 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere28 October 2021
Budget900,000 AED
Worldwide Gross$71,354
Production3KS Media Production, Abu Dhabi Festival, Ahmed Zain Films