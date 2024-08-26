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Poster of At Gunpoint
5.9
Kinoafisha Films At Gunpoint
5.9

At Gunpoint

, 2022
Tahit Tahdid Alsilah
Egypt / Drama / 18+
Poster of At Gunpoint
5.9

Synopsis

A married businessman and his search for his old love and decides to marry her, which causes his life to change drastically.

Cast

Mai Omar
Gihan
Shereen Reda
Bayoumi Fouad
Amr Abdulgelil
Hassan El Raddad
Khaled
Aboelhassan Abbas
Ahmad Bedair
Nour Mahmoud
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $368,393
Also known as
Tahit Tahdid Alsilah, At Gunpoint, تحت تهديد السلاح

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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