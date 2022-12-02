Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
An Action Hero
An Action Hero
An Action Hero
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Synopsis
Youth Icon. Superstar. Action Hero. At the age of just 30, Maanav was at the peak of his career when he got caught up in an accident while filming in Mandothi village in Haryana. Maanav, who was once a household name, is now living in hiding.
Expand
An Action Hero
trailer
trailer
Country
India / Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
2 December 2022
World premiere
2 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022
Great Britain
12A
2 December 2022
India
UA
2 December 2022
Romania
15
2 December 2022
USA
NR
Budget
450,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$202,678
Production
4K Inc, Cars on Film, Colour Yellow Productions
Also known as
An Action Hero, Héroe de acción, Герой боевиков, 動作巨星
Director
Anirudh Iyer
Cast
Ayushmann Khurrana
Mirabel Stuart
Rachit Jadoun
Alexander Garcia
Malaika Arora
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
An Action Hero
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree