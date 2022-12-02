Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of An Action Hero
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films An Action Hero

An Action Hero

An Action Hero 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Youth Icon. Superstar. Action Hero. At the age of just 30, Maanav was at the peak of his career when he got caught up in an accident while filming in Mandothi village in Haryana. Maanav, who was once a household name, is now living in hiding.
An Action Hero - trailer
An Action Hero  trailer
Country India / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 December 2022
World premiere 2 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022 Great Britain 12A
2 December 2022 India UA
2 December 2022 Romania 15
2 December 2022 USA NR
Budget 450,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $202,678
Production 4K Inc, Cars on Film, Colour Yellow Productions
Also known as
An Action Hero, Héroe de acción, Герой боевиков, 動作巨星
Director
Anirudh Iyer
Cast
Ayushmann Khurrana
Mirabel Stuart
Rachit Jadoun
Alexander Garcia
Malaika Arora
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
An Action Hero - trailer
An Action Hero Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more