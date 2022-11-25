Menu
Synopsis

4 years is about Gayathri and Vishal, their college sunrises, canteen sunsets and hostel mid nights.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 November 2022
Release date
25 November 2022 India UA
Production Dreams N Beyond Production
Also known as
4 Years
Director
Ranjith Sankar
Cast
Sarjano Khalid
Priya Prakash Varrier
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
