1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
4 Years
4 Years
4 Years
18+
Romantic
Synopsis
4 years is about Gayathri and Vishal, their college sunrises, canteen sunsets and hostel mid nights.
Expand
4 Years
trailer
trailer
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
25 November 2022
Release date
25 November 2022
India
UA
Production
Dreams N Beyond Production
Also known as
4 Years
Director
Ranjith Sankar
Cast
Sarjano Khalid
Priya Prakash Varrier
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
4 Years
Trailer
0
0
