Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Streamline
5.9
Streamline
, 2021
Streamline
Australia / Drama, Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
5.9
Synopsis
A prodigious 15-year-old swimmer with the world at his feet self-destructs after his father is released from prison. Inside of the pool, he lives a life of rigorous perfectionism and outside of it, his existence is lonely and hollow.
Expand
Cast
Jason Isaacs
Rob Bush
Levi Miller
Benjamin 'Boy' Lane
Jake Ryan
Dave Bush
Laura Gordon
Kim Lane
Robert Morgan
Coach Clarke
Joey Vieira
Eddie Rivers
Sam Parsonson
Nick Bush
Steve Bastoni
Glenn Goodman
Hunter Page-Lochard
Josh Hill
CJ Bloomfield
Dwayne
Tasia Zalar
Patti Hill
Director
Tyson Wade Johnston
Writer
Tyson Wade Johnston
,
Jay Douglas
,
Blake Northfield
,
Nathan Walker
Composer
Angela Little
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
11 April 2022
World premiere
19 August 2021
Release date
2 September 2021
Australia
MA15+
Worldwide Gross
$13,267
Production
Bronte Pictures, Rebellion Studios, Screen Queensland
Also known as
Streamline, À Deriva, Linhas Opostas, Między liniami życia, Sodrásban, Un arduo camino, Vooluga kaasa, Поток, 스트림라인
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Streamline
The Birthday Cake
Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
5.0
Jasper Jones
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2017, Australia
6.0
A Heartbeat Away
Comedy, Musical
2011, Australia
4.0
Skeletons
Comedy
2010, Great Britain
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree