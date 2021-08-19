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Poster of Streamline
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Streamline
5.9

Streamline

, 2021
Streamline
Australia / Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Streamline
5.9

Synopsis

A prodigious 15-year-old swimmer with the world at his feet self-destructs after his father is released from prison. Inside of the pool, he lives a life of rigorous perfectionism and outside of it, his existence is lonely and hollow.

Cast

Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Rob Bush
Levi Miller
Levi Miller
Benjamin 'Boy' Lane
Jake Ryan
Jake Ryan
Dave Bush
Laura Gordon
Kim Lane
Robert Morgan
Coach Clarke
Joey Vieira
Eddie Rivers
Sam Parsonson
Nick Bush
Steve Bastoni
Steve Bastoni
Glenn Goodman
Hunter Page-Lochard
Hunter Page-Lochard
Josh Hill
CJ Bloomfield
CJ Bloomfield
Dwayne
Tasia Zalar
Patti Hill
Director Tyson Wade Johnston
Writer Tyson Wade Johnston, Jay Douglas, Blake Northfield, Nathan Walker
Composer Angela Little
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 11 April 2022
World premiere 19 August 2021
Release date
2 September 2021 Australia MA15+
Worldwide Gross $13,267
Production Bronte Pictures, Rebellion Studios, Screen Queensland
Also known as
Streamline, À Deriva, Linhas Opostas, Między liniami życia, Sodrásban, Un arduo camino, Vooluga kaasa, Поток, 스트림라인

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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