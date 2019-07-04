Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Olma Djon
Olma Djon
Olma Djon
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Olma Djon tells the mystical journey of Bolot, a father who, despite his efforts, doesn’t succeed to communicate with his daughter Sholpan who refuses to speak, as a result of communication problems in their family.
Expand
Country
France / Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
4 July 2019
Release date
7 April 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
Production
Olma Djon Productions
Also known as
Olma Djon
Director
Victoria Yakubov
Cast
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aysha Berikkizy
Natasha Mashkevich
Saltanat Tashimova
Azat Nurtayev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.4
Rate
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree