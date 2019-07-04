Menu
Poster of Olma Djon
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Olma Djon

Olma Djon

Olma Djon 18+
Synopsis

Olma Djon tells the mystical journey of Bolot, a father who, despite his efforts, doesn’t succeed to communicate with his daughter Sholpan who refuses to speak, as a result of communication problems in their family.
Country France / Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 4 July 2019
Release date
7 April 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Production Olma Djon Productions
Also known as
Olma Djon
Director
Victoria Yakubov
Cast
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aysha Berikkizy
Natasha Mashkevich
Saltanat Tashimova
Azat Nurtayev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
