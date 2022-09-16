Laura has just arrived in Madrid to study at University. One night, she accidentally meets David, who has cerebral palsy. The relationship with the boy and his mother will give Laura the push she needs to overcome her complexes and insecurities and confidently enter a new phase. A story about that vital moment when anything is possible and how the most unexpected encounters can change our lives.
CountrySpain
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere16 September 2022
Release date
16 March 2023
Lithuania
N16
30 September 2022
Spain
Worldwide Gross$53,679
ProductionAgencia Andaluza de Instituciones Culturales, Blizzard Films, Canal Sur Radio y Televisión
Also known as
La consagración de la primavera, The Rite of Spring, Kevadpühitsus, Święto wiosny, Tavaszi áldozat, Η ιεροτελεστία της άνοιξης, Освящение весны, Пролетно тайнство