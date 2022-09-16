Menu
The Rite of Spring

La consagración de la primavera 18+
Synopsis

Laura has just arrived in Madrid to study at University. One night, she accidentally meets David, who has cerebral palsy. The relationship with the boy and his mother will give Laura the push she needs to overcome her complexes and insecurities and confidently enter a new phase. A story about that vital moment when anything is possible and how the most unexpected encounters can change our lives.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 September 2022
Release date
16 March 2023 Lithuania N16
30 September 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $53,679
Production Agencia Andaluza de Instituciones Culturales, Blizzard Films, Canal Sur Radio y Televisión
Also known as
La consagración de la primavera, The Rite of Spring, Kevadpühitsus, Święto wiosny, Tavaszi áldozat, Η ιεροτελεστία της άνοιξης, Освящение весны, Пролетно тайнство
Director
Fernando Franco
Cast
Valèria Sorolla
Telmo Irureta
Emma Suárez
Emma Suárez
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
