Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ibrat
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ibrat

Ibrat

Ibrat 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 October 2020
Release date
1 October 2020 Uzbekistan
Production Kinomaniya Studios, Uzbekkino
Also known as
Ibrat
Director
Djakhangir Kasymov
Cast
Farhod Maxmudov
Farhod Maxmudov
Bakhram Matchanov
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Karim Mirkhadiev
Karim Mirkhadiev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.7
Rate 12 votes
9.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more