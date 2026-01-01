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Filmography
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Shakhzoda Matchanova
Date of Birth
8 August 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Ibrat
(2020)
8.2
Xazonrezgi
(2016)
6.7
Baron
(2016)
Filmography
8.7
Ibrat
Ibrat
Drama, History
2020, Uzbekistan
6.7
Baron
Baron
Action
2016, Russia / Uzbekistan
8.2
Xazonrezgi
Xazonrezgi
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Uzbekistan
5.6
Dom dlya Samal
Dom dlya Samal
Drama
2015, Sweden / Estonia / Kazakhstan
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