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Shakhzoda Matchanova
Shakhzoda Matchanova Shakhzoda Matchanova
Kinoafisha Persons Shakhzoda Matchanova

Shakhzoda Matchanova

Shakhzoda Matchanova

Date of Birth
8 August 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ibrat 8.7
Ibrat (2020)
Xazonrezgi 8.2
Xazonrezgi (2016)
6.7
Baron (2016)

Filmography

Ibrat 8.7
Ibrat Ibrat
Drama, History 2020, Uzbekistan
6.7
Baron Baron
Action 2016, Russia / Uzbekistan
Xazonrezgi 8.2
Xazonrezgi Xazonrezgi
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Uzbekistan
Dom dlya Samal 5.6
Dom dlya Samal Dom dlya Samal
Drama 2015, Sweden / Estonia / Kazakhstan
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