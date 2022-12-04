Menu
Russian
Tarlan

18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Alma Pictures
Also known as
Tarlan, Тарлан, タルラン
Director
Yulia Sergeevna Zacharova
Yulia Sergeevna Zacharova
Cast
Bekezhan Mayasarov
Erzhan Nurymbet
Alsu Abulhanova
Ayisha Satay
0.0
Rate 0 vote
Александр Гусин 4 December 2022, 12:15
История о том, как обидевшийся на мир мальчик решил показать окружающим, что он чего-то стоит и что из этого получилось. В семье мальчика есть ещё… Read more…
