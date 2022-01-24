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Poster of Palm Trees and Power Lines
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Palm Trees and Power Lines
6.8

Palm Trees and Power Lines

, 2022
Palm Trees and Power Lines
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Palm Trees and Power Lines
6.8

Synopsis

A disconnected teenage girl named Lea enters a relationship with a man twice her age. Lea sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.

Cast

Lily McInerny
Lily McInerny
Lea
Gretchen Mol
Gretchen Mol
Sandra
Jonathan Tucker
Jonathan Tucker
Tom
Auden Thornton
Armani Jackson
Patrick
Kenny Johnston
Michael Petrone
John Minch
Quinn Frankel
Amber
Timothy Taratchila
Jared
Rhied De Castro
Darren
Angel Grey Cooper
Director Jamie Dack
Writer Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Leah Chen Baker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 March 2023
World premiere 24 January 2022
Release date
19 May 2023 Spain
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $424
Production Neon Heart Productions
Also known as
Palm Trees and Power Lines, Nunca llueve en California, Murtud naeratused, Nunca chove na Califórnia, Pálmafák és cselszövés, Palmeiras e Linhas Elétricas, Palmieri și fire de electricitate, Palmy a elektrické vedenie, Palmy i słupy, Φοινικόδεντρα και ρεύμα υψηλής τάσης, Пальмы и линии электропередач, 팜 트리스 앤드 파워 라인스

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023

Quotes

[Lea is being called out by her friends for dating an older man]
Jared You don't have to answer that, Lea. We all know what you've been up to.
[Lea sits in silent disbelief]
Jared Oh, come on. Don't gimme that confused look. We all know that you've been hanging out with the geriatric.
Amber Jared, you asshole.
[to Lea]
Amber Lea, I didn't mean to say anything. And they said that they would never repeat it. I promise, I'm sorry.
Darren Lea, the man is a pervert.
Lea No, he's not.
Jared He's a pedophile.
[Lea is clearly upset]
Patrick I don't blame him. I mean, we all know younger girls feel different.
Amber Ew, Patrick.
[guys laugh]
Jared You don't know what you're talking about.
Patrick Yes, I do. I literally fucked that older lady.
[Lea gets increasingly annoyed at the graphic details]
Patrick She was like in her forties, but she actually was kind of hot, to be honest.
Amber Disgusting, Patrick.
Darren No, you didn't.
Patrick Yes I did.
Darren No, you didn't.
Patrick On that trip with my family to Mexico I told you about. I swear to God, bro. I'm not kidding, older women, they feel different. It's like, not as good. I think it like, it like... stretches out over time or something.
Jared I'm too high for this.
Patrick I'm just saying like, this guy's lucky.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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