Quotes
[Lea is being called out by her friends for dating an older man]
Jared You don't have to answer that, Lea. We all know what you've been up to.
[Lea sits in silent disbelief]
Jared Oh, come on. Don't gimme that confused look. We all know that you've been hanging out with the geriatric.
Amber Jared, you asshole.
[to Lea]
Amber Lea, I didn't mean to say anything. And they said that they would never repeat it. I promise, I'm sorry.
Darren Lea, the man is a pervert.
Lea No, he's not.
Jared He's a pedophile.
[Lea is clearly upset]
Patrick I don't blame him. I mean, we all know younger girls feel different.
Amber Ew, Patrick.
[guys laugh]
Jared You don't know what you're talking about.
Patrick Yes, I do. I literally fucked that older lady.
[Lea gets increasingly annoyed at the graphic details]
Patrick She was like in her forties, but she actually was kind of hot, to be honest.
Amber Disgusting, Patrick.
Darren No, you didn't.
Patrick Yes I did.
Darren No, you didn't.
Patrick On that trip with my family to Mexico I told you about. I swear to God, bro. I'm not kidding, older women, they feel different. It's like, not as good. I think it like, it like... stretches out over time or something.
Jared I'm too high for this.
Patrick I'm just saying like, this guy's lucky.