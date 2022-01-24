[Lea is being called out by her friends for dating an older man]

Jared You don't have to answer that, Lea. We all know what you've been up to.

[Lea sits in silent disbelief]

Jared Oh, come on. Don't gimme that confused look. We all know that you've been hanging out with the geriatric.

Amber Jared, you asshole.

[to Lea]

Amber Lea, I didn't mean to say anything. And they said that they would never repeat it. I promise, I'm sorry.

Darren Lea, the man is a pervert.

Lea No, he's not.

Jared He's a pedophile.

[Lea is clearly upset]

Patrick I don't blame him. I mean, we all know younger girls feel different.

Amber Ew, Patrick.

[guys laugh]

Jared You don't know what you're talking about.

Patrick Yes, I do. I literally fucked that older lady.

[Lea gets increasingly annoyed at the graphic details]

Patrick She was like in her forties, but she actually was kind of hot, to be honest.

Amber Disgusting, Patrick.

Darren No, you didn't.

Patrick Yes I did.

Darren No, you didn't.

Patrick On that trip with my family to Mexico I told you about. I swear to God, bro. I'm not kidding, older women, they feel different. It's like, not as good. I think it like, it like... stretches out over time or something.

Jared I'm too high for this.