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About
Filmography
Lily McInerny
Lily McInerny
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily McInerny
Lily McInerny
Lily McInerny
Date of Birth
13 December 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Palm Trees and Power Lines
(2022)
5.6
Bonjour Tristesse
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.6
Bonjour Tristesse
Bonjour Tristesse
Drama, Romantic
2024, Canada / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Drama
2022, USA
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