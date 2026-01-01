Menu
Kinoafisha Films Eyes of Otar

Eyes of Otar

Glaza Otara 18+
Synopsis

A prominent Russian TV host Otar Kushanashvili goes blind and falls out of the stream of life. He is surrounded by people who play themselves but lose their spontaneity in front of the camera.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Mal de Mer Films
Also known as
Glaza Otara, Eyes of Otar, Глаза Отара
Director
Gleb Piryatinskiy
Cast
Daniil Kushanashvili
Otar Kushanashvili
Ulyana Tselovaeva
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
