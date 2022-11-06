Menu
Synopsis

21 key moments in the life of a couple in 21 sequence shots filmed in 16 mm, shot entirely in Andalucia: this is the premise of the feature debut of Néstor Ruiz Medina, Goya nominee for his short film Baraka. María and Fer live an intense and complicit love, in an idyllic setting by the coast of Cádiz: a house with land, a vegetable garden with chickens, a rich social life, and time to spend with each other. Since money does matter in life, all this is sustained by exposing their sex life on OnlyFans, a social network with paid memberships, a thing they carry with ease and grace. What really lies behind all this, along with its consequences, is what we will see in these 21 moments of intimacy: the emotional flipside of OnlyFans brought by the cinema.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 29 December 2023
World premiere 6 November 2022
Release date
21 November 2023 Spain
Budget €170,000
Worldwide Gross $2,168
Production Cinnamon Factory, Centuria Films S.L., Mono Con Pistolas S.L
Also known as
21 Paraíso, 21 Positions, 21 Paradise, 21 Paradise Verkaufte Lust, 21 Pozisyon, Paradiisi tee 21
Director
Néstor Ruiz Medina
Cast
María Lázaro
Fernando Barona
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
