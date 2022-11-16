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Poster of Sanaa
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Sanaa
7.3

Sanaa

, 2022
Sanaa
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sanaa
7.3

Synopsis

It follows an ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Cast

Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Sanaa
Pooja Bhatt
Radha
Sohum Shah
Sheel
Navneet Nishan
Dr. Usha
Shikha Talsania
Dr Manisha
Nikhil Khurana
Akash
Siya Mahajan
Shruti
Neha Vyaso
Pinky
Richa Kalra
Jasper
Namita Lal
Shelly
Samarth Shandilya
Ajit
Atisha Naik
Building Aunty
Director Sudhanshu Saria
Writer Sudhanshu Saria
Composer Vishal Mishra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 November 2022
Production Four Line Entertainment
Also known as
Sanaa, 萨娜

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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