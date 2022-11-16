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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Sanaa
7.3
Sanaa
, 2022
Sanaa
India / Drama / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
It follows an ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.
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Cast
Radhika Madan
Sanaa
Pooja Bhatt
Radha
Sohum Shah
Sheel
Navneet Nishan
Dr. Usha
Shikha Talsania
Dr Manisha
Nikhil Khurana
Akash
Siya Mahajan
Shruti
Neha Vyaso
Pinky
Richa Kalra
Jasper
Namita Lal
Shelly
Samarth Shandilya
Ajit
Atisha Naik
Building Aunty
Director
Sudhanshu Saria
Writer
Sudhanshu Saria
Composer
Vishal Mishra
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
16 November 2022
Production
Four Line Entertainment
Also known as
Sanaa, 萨娜
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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