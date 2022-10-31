Menu
The Old Man and Gas Worm

Vanamees ja põrsauss 18+
Synopsis

A mysterious Gasworm steals the Old Man's prized pig. Now the Old Man has 24 hours to defuse the pig bomb or the whole village will blow up!
Country Estonia
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 31 October 2022
World premiere 31 October 2022
Production BOP Animation
Also known as
Vanamees ja põrsauss, The Old Man and Gas Worm
Director
Mikk Mägi
Cast
Mikk Mägi
Jan Uuspõld
Mart Kukk
Dan Jershov
Tõnis Niinemets
Cartoon rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
