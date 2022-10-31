Menu
The Old Man and Gas Worm
Vanamees ja põrsauss
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Short
Synopsis
A mysterious Gasworm steals the Old Man's prized pig. Now the Old Man has 24 hours to defuse the pig bomb or the whole village will blow up!
Expand
Country
Estonia
Runtime
55 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
31 October 2022
World premiere
31 October 2022
Production
BOP Animation
Also known as
Vanamees ja põrsauss, The Old Man and Gas Worm
Director
Mikk Mägi
Cast
Mikk Mägi
Jan Uuspõld
Mart Kukk
Dan Jershov
Tõnis Niinemets
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
