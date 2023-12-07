Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio – Ballet by John Neumeier
Poster of J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio – Ballet by John Neumeier
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio – Ballet by John Neumeier

J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio – Ballet by John Neumeier

J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio – Ballet by John Neumeier 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 December 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
Director
John Neumeier
Cast
Aleksandr Trush
Mélissa Petit
Lloyd Riggins
Anna Laudere
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more