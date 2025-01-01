Ali Bagheri

Menu
Popular Films
6.8
Empty Nets
(2023)
6.8
Subtraction
(2022)
6.5
A Dragon Arrives!
(2016)
5.1
Cheshm Badoomi
Cheshm Badoomi
Drama
2025, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
5.9
Cold Sigh
Ahe Sard
Drama
2023, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
6.8
Empty Nets
Leere Netze
Drama
2023, Germany / Iran (Islamic Republic of)
6.1
The Wastetown
Shahre Khamoush
Drama
2022, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
6.8
Subtraction
Subtraction
Drama, Detective
2022, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Watch trailer
6.5
A Dragon Arrives!
A Dragon arrives!
Detective, Adventure
2016, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Watch trailer
