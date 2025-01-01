Menu
Ali Bagheri
Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 6 Actor 6
Cheshm Badoomi 5.1
Drama 2025, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Cold Sigh 5.9
Drama 2023, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Empty Nets 6.8
Drama 2023, Germany / Iran (Islamic Republic of)
The Wastetown 6.1
Drama 2022, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Subtraction 6.8
Drama, Detective 2022, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Watch trailer
A Dragon Arrives! 6.5
Detective, Adventure 2016, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Watch trailer
