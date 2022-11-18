Menu
I want my good news

Müjdemi Isterim 18+
Synopsis

Bulut goes to the nightclub where Müjde is working, a night before his engagement ceremony. He came across his ex-girlfriend who says that she is pregnant. She says that if he doesn't break up with Leyla, she'll talk to the press ...
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 May 2023
World premiere 18 November 2022
Release date
24 November 2022 Azerbaijan 16+
24 November 2022 Germany
18 November 2022 Turkey
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,307,481
Production TMC Film
Also known as
Müjdemi Isterim, 历史
Director
Ömer Faruk Yardimci
Cast
Bestemsu Özdemir
Bestemsu Özdemir
Mehmet Özgür
Mehmet Özgür
Ecem Erkek
Ilker Aksum
Cast and Crew
Can
Can (2012)

Film rating

5.9
15 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
