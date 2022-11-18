Menu
No poster for this film
I want my good news
I want my good news
Müjdemi Isterim
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
Bulut goes to the nightclub where Müjde is working, a night before his engagement ceremony. He came across his ex-girlfriend who says that she is pregnant. She says that if he doesn't break up with Leyla, she'll talk to the press ...
Expand
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
1 May 2023
World premiere
18 November 2022
Release date
24 November 2022
Azerbaijan
16+
24 November 2022
Germany
18 November 2022
Turkey
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,307,481
Production
TMC Film
Also known as
Müjdemi Isterim, 历史
Director
Ömer Faruk Yardimci
Cast
Bestemsu Özdemir
Mehmet Özgür
Ecem Erkek
Ilker Aksum
Cast and Crew
6.7
Can
(2012)
Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
